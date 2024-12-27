Open Menu

481 Power Pilferers Detected In LESCO Region In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

481 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 481 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 147 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 27 accused have been arrested by the respective police. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 15 commercial, 02 agricultural, 02 industrial and 457 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 393,509 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.575 million.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

25 minutes ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

50 minutes ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

3 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

3 hours ago
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

5 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

7 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

7 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan