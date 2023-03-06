48,190 citizens facilitated from Police Khidmat Marakiz during February

On the directions of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, citizens from inside and outside country are being provided state of the art digitalized online facilities including police character and verification certificates, vehicle verification, new and renewal of traffic driving licenses, copies of FIRs, loss reports, registration of tenants and private employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :On the directions of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, citizens from inside and outside country are being provided state of the art digitalized online facilities including police character and verification certificates, vehicle verification, new and renewal of traffic driving licenses, copies of FIRs, loss reports, registration of tenants and private employees.

As many as 48190 citizens have been facilitated from Khidmat Marakiz of Lahore police during the month of February this year.

Accordingly, 4778 character certificates, whereas 7232 police verification certificates have been issued during last month.

As many as, 750 citizens have been facilitated at Police Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations Office, 114 at Facilitation Center of Gulberg, 786 at Iqbal Town, 481 at Greater Iqbal Park, 231 at Town Hall, 285 at Lahore chamber of Commerce & Industry, 575 at Arfa Karim, 92 at Lahore High Court whereas 340 applications were submitted at recently inaugurated Facilitation Center of Bahria Town.

Moreover, 25 citizens were facilitated at Police mobile Khidmat Markaz as well. The Police Facilitation Centres also issued 266 character certificates on applications through global requests as well as 556 character certificates by the overseas citizens from other districts.

As many as, 1702 new regular driving licenses were issued whereas 7384 regular licenses were renewed. The Lahore police have been providing these services at DIG Operations Lahore office, Facilitation Centers of Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Greater Iqbal Park, Town Hall, Arfa Karim, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Bahria Town, Lahore High Court and at Mobile Police Khidmat Center.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that citizens are being provided with 14 services including police character certificate, verification and registration of employees and tenants, renewal of driving license under One Roof at these Khidmat Centers.