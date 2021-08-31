UrduPoint.com

482 Power Pilferers Caught In August

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:40 PM

482 power pilferers caught in August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed on Tuesday to have caught 482 power pilferers from various parts of its region in August 2021.

A spokesman for the FESCO said that on the directives of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer FESCO, the company launched a vigorous campaign against power theft in its all five operation circles including First Circle Faisalabad, Second Circle Faisalabad, Sargodha Circle, Jhang Circle and Mianwali Circle.

During the campaign, FESCO task force succeeded in nabbing 482 power pilferers through various modes and imposed a penalty of Rs 61 million on them in addition to getting registered cases against 159 accused during August 2021.

He further said that special Divisional Task Forces and M&T teams regularly checked the electricity supply meters of domestic, agriculture, commercial and industrial consumers round the clock to trace out power pilferage across the region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar.

The teams checked a total of 135,684 electricity connections and detected power theft at 482 points.

As many as 403 consumers were found stealing electricity direct from PVC cable, 38 through tamperingwith meter body, 22 for using shunt system in meters, 13 through meter tilting and 6 through hole inthe meter body.

