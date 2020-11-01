UrduPoint.com
4821 Animals To Be Registered Under Katra Farba/Katra Bachao Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The livestock department will register 4821 animals in the division under Katra Farba/Katra Bachao (fatten calf/save calf) scheme.

Director Livestock Dr Mehmood Akhtar said on Sunday that 1600 calves would be registered in 64 units of district Faisalabad, 1100 in 44 units of Jhang, 925 in 37 units of Chiniot and 26 Katras would be registered in Toba Tek Singh district under Katra Farba scheme.

Similarly, 730 calves would be registered in 73 units of Faisalabad, 190 in 19 units of Jhang and 250 Katras in 25 units of district Chiniot under Katra Bachao scheme.

He said that livestock teams were registering calves in units comprising 10 animals in Katra Bachao scheme in which, animals have the age from one day to thirty days and these animals would be registered for 120 days.

Similarly, 25 animals are in the unit of Katra Farba scheme and these animals have the age from one day to 1.5 year and these animals will be registered for 90 days.

He said that special tag numbers will be allotted to the registered animals besides providing them free medicines and treatment facilities.

The farmers will also be provided stipend of Rs 6500 for each calf under Katra Bacho scheme and Rs 4000 for each calf under Katra Farba scheme. More information in this regard can be obtained from nearest veterinary hospital or dispensary, he added.

