4,837 Power Pilferers Nabbed During 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 07:38 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 4,837 power pilferers during the current year 2022 so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 4,837 power pilferers during the current year 2022 so far.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that FESCO task force, during special campaign of "zero tolerance for power pilferage" detected theft of electricity at 4,837 sites in 8 districts of its region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushab.

He said that FESCO teams removed electricity supply meters of power pilferers and got 4837 cases registered against them including 1425 FIRs in First Circle, 958 FIRs in Second Circle, 428 FIRs in Jhang Circle, 1190 FIRs in Sargodha Circle and 836 FIRs in Mianwali Circle.

Now on special direction of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed, the task force also started checking of electricity lines at night to control pilferage of electricity, he added.

