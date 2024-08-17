4,839 'criminal' Held In Lahore This Year So Far
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Police have launched a large-scale crackdown on anti-social elements, resulting in the arrest of 4,839 suspects from 2,110 gangs this year. The police recovered over Rs 3.18 billion from the detained individuals.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Lahore Police spokesperson reported that in various operations against criminal elements, the authorities have seized 283 cars, 6,646 motorcycles, and 345 other vehicles from the arrested suspects. The crackdown on wanted criminals has led to the arrest of 3,244 Category A offenders, 13,007 Category B criminals, 19,404 court fugitives, and 7,369 individuals with previous criminal records. Additionally, 6,671 cases have been registered against illegal firearm possessors, resulting in the arrest of the same number of suspects. The seized weapons include 100 Kalashnikovs, 421 rifles, 225 guns, and 5,856 pistols.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala
Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine
Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma
Russia opens criminal probe into Italian journalists who entered Kursk
ACP organizing “World Culture Festival Karachi” from Sept 26
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 10kg drugs recovered28 minutes ago
-
CM seeks details of pending development projects of Rawalpindi district10 hours ago
-
AJK PM slams India's attempt to hoodwink international community10 hours ago
-
CM reviews public welfare projects of Rawalpindi division10 hours ago
-
Pakistan Combat Week & Asian Championship kicks off10 hours ago
-
Four of same family died as roof of house caved in12 hours ago
-
Priority was to restore economy, says Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
Punjab IG instructs all regions to eliminate criminal gangs12 hours ago
-
Over Rs102.6m in scholarships awarded to cops' children12 hours ago
-
Crackdown against drug pushers continues12 hours ago
-
Foundation stone of Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Persons was laid in Khura Khel Attock12 hours ago
-
President for enhancing national forest coverage to mitigate impacts of climate change12 hours ago