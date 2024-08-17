4,839 'criminal' held in Lahore this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Police have launched a large-scale crackdown on anti-social elements, resulting in the arrest of 4,839 suspects from 2,110 gangs this year. The police recovered over Rs 3.18 billion from the detained individuals.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Lahore Police spokesperson reported that in various operations against criminal elements, the authorities have seized 283 cars, 6,646 motorcycles, and 345 other vehicles from the arrested suspects. The crackdown on wanted criminals has led to the arrest of 3,244 Category A offenders, 13,007 Category B criminals, 19,404 court fugitives, and 7,369 individuals with previous criminal records. Additionally, 6,671 cases have been registered against illegal firearm possessors, resulting in the arrest of the same number of suspects. The seized weapons include 100 Kalashnikovs, 421 rifles, 225 guns, and 5,856 pistols.