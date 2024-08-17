Open Menu

4,839 'criminal' Held In Lahore This Year So Far

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 07:00 PM

4,839 'criminal' held in Lahore this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Police have launched a large-scale crackdown on anti-social elements, resulting in the arrest of 4,839 suspects from 2,110 gangs this year. The police recovered over Rs 3.18 billion from the detained individuals.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Lahore Police spokesperson reported that in various operations against criminal elements, the authorities have seized 283 cars, 6,646 motorcycles, and 345 other vehicles from the arrested suspects. The crackdown on wanted criminals has led to the arrest of 3,244 Category A offenders, 13,007 Category B criminals, 19,404 court fugitives, and 7,369 individuals with previous criminal records. Additionally, 6,671 cases have been registered against illegal firearm possessors, resulting in the arrest of the same number of suspects. The seized weapons include 100 Kalashnikovs, 421 rifles, 225 guns, and 5,856 pistols.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles Same Criminals From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

1 day ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

1 day ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

1 day ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

1 day ago
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

1 day ago
 DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwa ..

DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala

1 day ago
 Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox v ..

Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine

1 day ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent pe ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma

1 day ago
 Russia opens criminal probe into Italian journalis ..

Russia opens criminal probe into Italian journalists who entered Kursk

1 day ago

ACP organizing “World Culture Festival Karachi” from Sept 26

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan