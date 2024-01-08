Open Menu

484 Literacy Schools Set Up In Khanewal District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 05:47 PM

District Education Officer (Literacy) Ms Fauzia Hameed Chaudhry said on Monday that the Punjab government’s target of establishing 484 literacy schools has been achieved in Khanewal district

She told media persons that non-formal schools were functioning properly, enhancing the literacy rate in the district and added that a 12.27 per cent increase was witnessed in enrolments at these schools during the last Calendar year 2023.

The official who had won the best teacher award presented to her officially at a ceremony in Lahore recently and was credited with adding 68 learners, said that the literacy schools registered a 10 per cent increase in successful passed-out learners in 2023.

