484 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Pb

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

484 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 8 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province exceeded 89,023 after registration of 484 new cases till Friday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 2059 in the province.

As many as 178 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,8 in Nankana Sahib,3 in Kasur, 5 in Sheikhupura, 36 in Rawalpindi,7 in Jehlum,17 in Gujranwala,29 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 46 in Gujrat,6 in Hafizabad, 9 in Mandi Bahauddin, 9 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal,24 in Faisalabad,2 in Chiniot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh,3 in Jhang,11 in Rahimyar Khan, 16 in Sargodha, 3 in Khoshab,14 in Bhakkar, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 20 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan,6 in Muzaffargarh,2 in Rajanpur, 6 in Layyah,7 in Sahiwal, 1 in Okara and 2 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 626,367 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 64,815 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

