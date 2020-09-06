484 new Coronavirus cases reported; total active tally reach 6,269

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases across the country on Sunday was recorded 6,269 as 484 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Two corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 85 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1920 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 25,384 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 9,738 in Sindh, 9,087 in Punjab, 2,801 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,689 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 435 in Balochistan, 348 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 286 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 285,898 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 298,509 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,327, Balochistan 13,229, GB 2,979, ICT 15,734, KP 36,591, Punjab 97,166 and Sindh 130,483.

About 6,342 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,422 in Sindh, two of them on Friday, 2,210 in Punjab, two of them on Saturday,1,255 in KP, 175 in ICT, 144 in Balochistan, one of them on Friday, 71 in GB, and 65 in AJK.

A total of 2,757,709 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,025 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.