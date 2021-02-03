484 patients to get vaccine against coronavirus in Kohat: Commissioner

The provision of vaccine against coronavirus across the province including in Kohat started Wednesday with doctors and paramedics staff to be vaccinated in first phase to provide protection to those fighting against the pandemic as frontline workers

These views were expressed by Commission Kohat Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah while inaugurating Covid Vaccination Site in District Headquarters Hospital Wednesday. He was accompanied by Deputy Commission Kohat Abdur Rehman, MS Dr Fazalur Rehman and health staff.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Fazalur Rehman in a briefing said that Kohat district has received a total 484 doses of imported vaccine, which have been shifted from Islamabad.

He said that all the vaccines have been kept under the supervision of EPI In-charge Dr Mohabatullah Khan Bangash.

MS further said that vaccines would be given to people aging from 18 to 65 years however pregnant women and those breastfeeding their infants would be avoided.

Commissioner Kohat expressed satisfaction over performance of the hospital and directed concerned quarters to timely complete under-construction burn center in the DHQ so that people could be facilitated.

On the occasion, Dr Haroon was also vaccinated.