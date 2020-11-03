UrduPoint.com
484 Social Issues Resolved In Khanewal Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:30 PM

484 social issues resolved in Khanewal open court

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 484 applications of different types were dealt during open court arranged here on Tuesday.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi chaired the open forum on direction of Punjab chief minister.

All applications were processed simultaneously under one roof, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Akram Malik informed after concluding the occasion.

Unfolding details, he said that said exactly 506 complainants were brought to be submitted in the court from all four tehsils of the district. Out of which 484 were issued order to resolve the cases after observing all required SOPs.

He said 123 domicles were awarded to students who had approached the authority face to face on the spot.

There were lots of applications were moved for removing encroachments as well as municipal services to which orders ensued forthwith.

