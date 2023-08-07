Open Menu

484 UoS Employees Promoted

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

484 UoS employees promoted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha promoted 484 staff members to the next grade under time scale promotion in view of the recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) and with the approval of the Syndicate on Monday.

According to a press release, the University of Sargodha Syndicate promoted staff members working at various scales to the next scale according to the notification of the Finance Department of the government of Punjab for "Time Scale Personnel Upgradation of the Employees".

Under time scale promotion, 427 employees working in grade 1 to 4, 51 employees in grade 5 to 15 and 6 employees in grade 16 and above have been promoted in to the next scale, including about 120 security guards, 66 sanitary workers, 111 deputy messengers, 40 lab attendants, eight library attendants, seven hostel attendants, four cooks, three bakers, and two cook helpers and 15 Beldars.

Besides, promotions of employees working in the grade 16 and above include promotion of Controller Examinations Grade 20 to 21, two Senior Research Officers to Grade 18 to 19 and three Assistant Directors of sports and Games to Grade 17 to 18 were promoted.

Commenting on the promotion of employees, University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas congratulated the promoted employees and expressed the hope that they would work with more enthusiasm for the development of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor said that protecting the rights of the employees was the top priority while steps would be taken in future as well for the safety and welfare of the employees of the university.

