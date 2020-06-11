UrduPoint.com
484,149 Families Given Ehsaas Aid So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

As many as 484,149 deserving males and females have so far received financial aid worth Rs 5.80 billion under the Ehsaas programme in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 484,149 deserving males and females have so far received financial aid worth Rs 5.80 billion under the Ehsaas programme in Faisalabad division.

In Faisalabad district, 267,939 people, in Chiniot 59,071, in Jhang 93,868 and in Toba Tek Singh district, 63,271 families received financial aid.

A meeting was held here on Thursday to review Ehsaas emergency cash programme with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in the chair. The meeting was told that 151 counters had been operational at 52 centres across division from where financial aid is being distributed among registered deserving males and females after their bio-metric verification.

