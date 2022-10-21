48,449 candidates appeared in Intermediate Annual Exams-2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A number of 37,156 students have succeeded in the Intermediate Annual Examinations for Year-2022 held under the supervision of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur here.

BISE Bahawalpur officials Mujahid Noor and Muhammad Munsha told media persons that a number of 48,449 candidates have appeared in Intermediate Annual Examinations for Year-2022 held under the supervision of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur, adding that out of them, 33,654 were regular candidates and 3,502 others.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Zahid Pervaiz Waraich announced the result at BISE Bahawalpur Office.