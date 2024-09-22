Open Menu

485th Death Anniversary Of Guru Nanak Concluded At Kartarpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The 485th death anniversary (Joti Jot) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was commemorated at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, with large-scale participation from Sikh pilgrims from both Pakistan and India.

The ceremonies concluded with the Bhog Akhand Path and a series of special events celebrating Guru Nanak's legacy, said a press release issued here on Sunday. On the final day, a statue of Bhai Mardana, Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Muslim companion, was unveiled at the "Bhai Ajita Ji Bazaar" by the Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), Syed Ata-ul-Rahman, along with Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora. The act was hailed as a strong symbol of Sikh-Muslim friendship.

As part of the celebrations, the "Kheti Sahib" witnessed the planting of various vegetable seeds and fruit-bearing plants.

The cultivation of organic vegetables on 3 acres of Baba Ji’s farmland was also inaugurated, with plans to use the produce for the Gurdwara’s langar (community kitchen). Additionally, dates harvested from the Kartarpur plantation were distributed as Prasad to the pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr. Ata-ur-Rahman praised the Kartarpur Corridor as a gift to the global Sikh community and lauded the installation of Bhai Mardana's statue as a symbol of interfaith unity.

The event was attended by government officials, including members of the PSGPC, ETPB Secretary Fareed Iqbal, and other dignitaries.

