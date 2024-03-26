Open Menu

486 Dead, 510 Hurt In IIOJK Fire Incidents In Six Years

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

486 dead, 510 hurt in IIOJK fire incidents in six years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Data obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act indicates a devastating toll of 486 fatalities and 510 injuries in fire-related incidents, many went un-traced, across occupied Jammu and Kashmir over the past six years.

Activist MM Shuja’s RTI query uncovered a staggering total of 26,354 fire incident calls received by the Fire and Emergency Services Department from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2023, KMS reported.

During this period, 486 individuals lost their lives, with 510 others sustaining injuries in various fire accidents. Tragically, nine employees or firefighters also perished while performing their duties.

The financial impact of these incidents is colossal, with assets worth Rs 20,285.48 crore involved in the reported fires.

A breakdown of the data by year illustrates a consistent trend of fire-related tragedies. In 2018, 104 fatalities and 99 injuries were reported from 5,314 fire-related calls. Similar patterns persisted in subsequent years, with 103 deaths and 105 injuries in 2019, 86 deaths and 58 injuries in 2020, 106 fatalities and 62 injuries in 2021, and 68 deaths and 140 injuries in 2022.

Despite the high volume of calls in 2023, there was a slight improvement, with only 19 fatalities and 46 injuries recorded amidst 4,451 fire incident reports received by the department.

Moreover, the RTI data underscores deficiencies within the Fire and Emergency Services Department and in terms of medical facilities.

Additionally, while the cause of many fires remains untraceable, the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) has highlighted the normalization of civilian property destruction by Indian armed forces. The Indian army’s actions, including setting civilian homes ablaze and looting valuables, violate international laws of war.

In 2020 alone, 114 homes were destroyed during military operations. Despite claims that material damage is preferable to loss of life, such actions are deemed unlawful unless absolutely necessary for military operations.

Related Topics

India Fire Army Civil Society Jammu January December 2018 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

2 hours ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

3 hours ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

3 hours ago
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

4 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

5 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan