486 Fire Eruption Incidents Reported In KP During July: Rescue 1122

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 in its report on fire eruption incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said 486 fire eruption cases were reported from the province during the month of July.

It said the highest numbers of 68 fire eruption incidents were reported from Swabi district followed by Peshawar with 67 incidents during July.

Giving further details of fire eruption incidents in other district, the report of Rescue 1122 said in Mardan 58 incidents were reported while in Nowshera 40, in Swat 39, in Dir Lower and Malakand 19 incidents each, in Buner 18, in Abbottabad 17, in Dir Upper 15 and in Haripur, Chitral, Mansehra and Charsadda 10 each fire eruption cases were reported.

The report further informed that in Lakki Marwat 9 cases of fire eruption were reported while in Karak and Hangu 8 each such incidents were reported.

In Mohmand and Shangla districts five incidents each of fire eruption were reported while in Bajaur and Battagram four incidents each and in Khyber and Kurram 3 incidents each were reported. It said one incident of fire eruption each was reported from Kohat and Tank districts.

