UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

486,471 Tonnes Wheat Procured In Faisalabad Division

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:44 PM

486,471 tonnes wheat procured in Faisalabad division

The regional food department has procured 486,471 metric tonnes of wheat, showing 91.30 percent of the total target in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The regional food department has procured 486,471 metric tonnes of wheat, showing 91.30 percent of the total target in the division.

Deputy Director Food Department Muhammad Raza Sipra said here Tuesday that total wheat procurement target for the division was fixed 532,810 metric tonnes.

He said a total of 40 wheat procurement centers were set up in all the four districts of the division for purchasing wheat directed from farmers at government fixed rates. Eleven wheat procurement centers were set up in district Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 17 in Jhang and 5 in Chiniot.

He said that 81,662 metric tonnes wheat had been procured against the target 110,000 metric tons in Faisalabad district, 102,948 metric tonnes against the target 110,000 in Toba Tek Singh, 257,270 metric tons against the target 262,810 metric tons in Jhang district and 44,589 metric tonnes wheat had been procured against the target 50,000 metric tons in Chiniot district.

Sipra said that a total 545,651 gunny bags (bardana) had so far been distributed in four districts. 96,023 gunnybags were distributed in Faisalabad; 115,011 in TT Singh; 284,213 in Jhang and 50403 in Chiniot district.

The wheat procurement would continue until the target was achieved, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

29 proclaimed offenders arrested

33 seconds ago

Netanyahu Warns Israel Will Respond to Possible Ce ..

35 seconds ago

Three dead, 7 injured in fuel tanker explosion in ..

36 seconds ago

Business community to fully support govt on crack ..

38 seconds ago

Indonesia arrests four for stealing vaccines meant ..

44 seconds ago

Virus curbs return as new cluster grows in Austral ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.