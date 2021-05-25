486,471 tonnes wheat procured in Faisalabad division

The regional food department has procured 486,471 metric tonnes of wheat, showing 91.30 percent of the total target in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The regional food department has procured 486,471 metric tonnes of wheat, showing 91.30 percent of the total target in the division.

Deputy Director Food Department Muhammad Raza Sipra said here Tuesday that total wheat procurement target for the division was fixed 532,810 metric tonnes.

He said a total of 40 wheat procurement centers were set up in all the four districts of the division for purchasing wheat directed from farmers at government fixed rates. Eleven wheat procurement centers were set up in district Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 17 in Jhang and 5 in Chiniot.

He said that 81,662 metric tonnes wheat had been procured against the target 110,000 metric tons in Faisalabad district, 102,948 metric tonnes against the target 110,000 in Toba Tek Singh, 257,270 metric tons against the target 262,810 metric tons in Jhang district and 44,589 metric tonnes wheat had been procured against the target 50,000 metric tons in Chiniot district.

Sipra said that a total 545,651 gunny bags (bardana) had so far been distributed in four districts. 96,023 gunnybags were distributed in Faisalabad; 115,011 in TT Singh; 284,213 in Jhang and 50403 in Chiniot district.

The wheat procurement would continue until the target was achieved, he added.