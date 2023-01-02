48,679 criminals arrested in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The police have claimed to arrest 48,679 criminals including 5,147 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city during 2022.

Giving some details, police spokesman said here on Monday that the police arrested 3,731 illicit weapon holders and recovered 3,143 pistols, 214 rifles, 259 guns, 89 Kalashnikovs, 27 carbines, 68 repeaters, 27 revolvers and 18,272 bullets/cartridges from their possession from 1st January to 31st December 2022.

Similarly, the police nabbed 3,917 drug traffickers besides recovering 1354.360 kilograms charas, 32.594-kg heroin, 29.

310-kg opium, 15.934-kg ice, 145.845-kg Bhakki (poppy dust), 169-liter un-distilled wine and 55,168-liter liquor from them.

The police also nabbed 1,423 gamblers and registered 900 cases against them, besides nabbing 1,370 kite sellers during this period.

The police also traced out 351 notorious gangs and arrested their 1,206 active members during 2022 besides recovering 1,029 motorcycles, 60 cars, 33 rickshaws, a tractor, a Hyundai mini loader, cash of Rs344.68 million, golden jewelry, batteries, 365 pistols (30-bore), six repeaters, four rifles, three guns and seven carbines from them during 2022, he added.