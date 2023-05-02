4869 teams constituted for polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The health department constituted 4869 teams for next round of anti-polio drive scheduled to commence in district Faisalabad from May 15.

A spokesman of the health department said here on Monday that necessary arrangements were being finalized for anti polio campaign which would remain continue up to May 21, 2023.

As many as 1.536 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops during week-long drive and all measures would be taken for accomplishment of 100 percent target of the campaign, he added.