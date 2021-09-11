487 complaints resolved in five days: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The divisional administration has resolved 487 complaints out of 557 during the last five days of "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" program.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of all concerned departments here on Saturday, the Commissioner Dr Irshaad Ahmed said that the provincial government has started "Khidmat Apke Dehleez Par" program to facilitate masses through resolving their issues on priority.

He warned officers that strict action would be taken against the officials found involved in putting fake data in the program.

He directed officers concerned to ensure all measures for making next week of Water Supply and Drainage under the program going to be started from September 13.

He directed all departments to resolve public complaints on top priority to make the program successful.