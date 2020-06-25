UrduPoint.com
487 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Sargodha

487 corona patients under treatment in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 487 confirmed corona patients were being treated so far in the district out of which eleven patients were in hospitals, while others were quarantine at homes.

This was disclosed in a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh here on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that so far 5751 corona tests were conducted in the district, out of which 835 tested positive,325 patients were recovered, while 23 patients lost their lives.

Taking note of the shortage of police personnel in smart lockdown areas, the DC directed to increase the number of police personnel,adding that he directed to contact the affected families and ensure availability of ration bags to them.

He also directed the health department teams to contact the patients who were quarantine at their homes on daily basis and also to set up a helpline to guide the treatment of such patients.

On the occasion,DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi, Dr. Arshad, MSDHQ Dr. Ghulam Shabbir Tahir and PMA President Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warriach were also present.

