487 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 7 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 87,043 after registration of 487 new cases till Monday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 2013 in the province.

As many as 208 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,6 in Nankana Sahib,16 in Kasur, 4 in Sheikhupura,27 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Attock, 6 in Jehlum,14 in Gujranwala,23 in Sialkot,7 in Narowal, 40 in Gujrat,14 in Multan,10 in Khanewal,3 in Vehari,30 in Faisalabad,6 in Jhang, 5 in Toba Tek Singh,3 in Rahimyar Khan,5 in Sargodha 2 in Mianwali, 10 in Bhakkar, ,5 in Bahawalnagar, 18 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Rajanpur, 3 in Sahiwal and 1 in Okara and 9 new case of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 596,974 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 58,023 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The department appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection,adding that people could get coronavirus guideline on helpline number 1033.