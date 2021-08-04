UrduPoint.com

487 Outlaws Arrested In July

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:20 AM

487 outlaws arrested in July

KASUR, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police arrested as many as 487 outlaws, recovered narcotics, looted items worth million of rupees, and illegal weapons from their possession during the month of July.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that on the direction of DPO Imran Kishwar, the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 85 drug peddlers,121 illegal weapons holders, 8 outlaws of two gangs, 60 gamblers, 41 proclaimed offenders, 15 court absconders and 157 other outlaws.

The teams recovered cash amounting to Rs. 9 lakhs , 50 kg charas,160 litres liquor,1289 litres of wine, 4 rifles,110 pistols, 7 guns and various other items from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused, while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police July From Million Court

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal allowed to resume club cricket

Umar Akmal allowed to resume club cricket

8 minutes ago
 Resolution initiated by Turkmenistan was adopted u ..

Resolution initiated by Turkmenistan was adopted unanimously during the plenary ..

10 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 199 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 199 million

24 minutes ago
 UAE will host 38th International Symposium on Auto ..

UAE will host 38th International Symposium on Automation, Robotics in Constructi ..

54 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.