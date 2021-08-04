487 outlaws arrested in July

KASUR, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police arrested as many as 487 outlaws, recovered narcotics, looted items worth million of rupees, and illegal weapons from their possession during the month of July.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that on the direction of DPO Imran Kishwar, the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 85 drug peddlers,121 illegal weapons holders, 8 outlaws of two gangs, 60 gamblers, 41 proclaimed offenders, 15 court absconders and 157 other outlaws.

The teams recovered cash amounting to Rs. 9 lakhs , 50 kg charas,160 litres liquor,1289 litres of wine, 4 rifles,110 pistols, 7 guns and various other items from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused, while further investigation was underway.