4872 COVID-19 patients cured, 25 died, 1140 infected : Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, sharing daily situation report of coronavirus, said that for the first time 4872 patients have recovered overnight raising the tally of patients recovered so far to 70,292 that constituted 65 percent of the total patients.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that 25 more patients died spiked the death toll to 1888 that came to 1.7 percent. He added that 11060 samples were tested which detected 1140 cases of coronavirus that constituted 10 percent detection rate.

So far 604728 samples have been tested all over Sindh against which 108913 cases were tested, he said and added the overall detection rate came to 18 percent.

According to the statement, currently 36733 patients are under treatment, of them 35530 in home isolation, 87 at Isolation centers and 1116 at different hospitals.

The condition of 763 patients is stated to be critical, of them 106 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1140 new cases, 522 have been detected from Karachi. They include 173 from East, 134 South, 88 Korangi, 55 Central, 39 Malirand 33 West. He added that Hyderabad has 56, Tando Allahyar 36, Khairpur 35, Thatta 29, Naushehroferoze 27, Larkana 25, Jamshoro 25, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Sanghar 22, Sukkur 22, Shikarpur 20, Badin 18, Jacobabad 15, T.M Khan 13, Dadu 12, Umerkot 12, Sujawal 11, Mirpurkhas 11, Matiari seven, Kambar and Ghotki four each and Kashmore two.

The chief minister urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), wear masks while going out and keep washing and sanitizing hands and observe social distancing in day-to-day life.