488 New HIV Patients Reported; Toll Ascends To 5,690: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The toll of HIV/AIDs patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has surged to 5,690 registered patients with an increase of 488 new patients reported during the last two months.

According to National AIDS Control Program (NACP) statistics released on Tuesday, a total of 4,004 males and 1301 women were included in 5,690 new registered patients. The diagnosis reports of more than one thousand persons were in progress with the National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

The data revealed that the virus also became positive among 50 transgenders in Peshawar, 207 male children and 128 minor girls. Similarly, a total of 3,593 AIDs patients were under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The report said that 1,270 HIV/AIDS patients were admitted in Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan while 251 patients were under treatment at Batkhela hospital.

A total of six hospitals in the province were providing free diagnosis and medicine facilities to affected patients.

Similarly, more than 12 Afghan nationals and one Nigerian citizen affected by HIV AIDS were also under treatment in Peshawar.

Maximum patients in Peshawar belonging to other districts came here in search of better treatment; however, their permanent cure for the disease has not yet been available. The HIV AIDs patients were given antibiotics and painkillers but couldn't become normal.

Furthermore, apart from physical relationships, containment medical equipment is also causing HIV AIDS in people, the report added.

