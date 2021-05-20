UrduPoint.com
48,958 People Vaccinated Against Coronavirus In District Okara

Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

48,958 people vaccinated against coronavirus in district Okara

RENALA-KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :District Health Officer Dr Sajjad Gilani on Thursday said that 48,958 people, including frontline health workers, had been administered first and second doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine, in district Okara.

He said that 33,197 people over the age of 40 years had been given first dose and 6,306 people were given second dose during the drive.

He said that 6,942 frontline health workers had been administered first dose of anti-corona vaccine and 2,513 were given second dose.

He said that the process of registration for citizens above 30 years of age for coronavirus vaccination had been started as per the government guidelines and the people should get themselves registered as soon as possible by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

