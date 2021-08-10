48th CTP PAAS visits CDA headquarters

The 48th Common Training Programme (CTP) of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS) visited Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The 48th Common Training Programme (CTP) of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS) visited Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters here on Tuesday.

CDA Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to the young officers about the aims and objectives of the authority.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the officers to play their constructive role in the development and prosperity of the country with hard work and honesty.

Apprising the delegation about the development work taking place in Islamabad, the authority's chairman said that the staff of CDA was performing their duties day and night with utmost diligence and dedication.

He said the environment department of the civic agency was taking lead in planting trees in the Federal capital.

The chairman told the officers that in the last two years, the CDA has come to a surplus from the deficit and the money will be spent on development projects in the city.

In addition, commemorative shields were presented to the officers by the CDA chairman at the end of the briefing.