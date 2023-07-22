Open Menu

48th International Nathiagali Summer College Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Dr Masood Iqbal, Member Science, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) formally concluded the 48th 'International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs' at Nathiagali on Saturday

In his speech as chief guest, Dr Masood Iqbal highlighted, "The continuity of holding this college for the last 48 years is due to the unwavering and dedicated efforts and support of the government, SPD, and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission. " He said, "Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission has consistently strived to promote both fundamental sciences and emerging technologies within Pakistan." He emphasized, "For a nation to achieve genuine progress and prosperity, it must prioritize the acquisition and effective utilization of scientific advancements." He thanked the global experts and local participants for their valuable contribution to the scientific discourse and exchange of knowledge on cutting-edge technologies during college.

In the 48th INSC, a distinguished group of 30 experts from developed countries including the United States, United Kingdom, China, Russia, Canada, France, Germany, Holland, Australia, Spain, T�rkiye, Romania, and Chile delivered lectures on crucial topics throughout the event.

Whereas, out of a pool of over 1,200 applicants, approximately 250 researchers from universities and research organizations across Pakistan were carefully selected to participate in the college.

The idea of holding the International Nathiagali Summer College on Physics and Contemporary Needs came from the distinguished Nobel Laureate, Professor Abdus Salam who emphasized the vital need of communication for transferring and sharing scientific knowledge among the scientific community.

PAEC has been regularly organizing the college every year since 1976.

The venue of the college is the famous tourist spot of Nathiagali, which attracts a large number of participants from across the world.

The two-week International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) is an annual activity. This diverse gathering facilitates meaningful exchanges and fosters valuable connections among the participants, enriching the scientific community in Pakistan.

There was also a poster session in which Wardah Mahmood from LUMS Lahore got first prize in Quantum Optics and Devices while Asra Jamil from the University of Karachi got first prize in the category of New Trends in High Energy Physics.

Moreover, Amara Nasir from PIEAS University won first prize in Semiconductor Materials and Devices activity, and Naseer Ahmed from PAEC took the lead in the activity of Advances in Plasma Physics and Allied Technologies.

This year, the topics covered during the college included 'Advances in Plasma Physics and Allied Technologies, Semiconductor Materials and Devices, Quantum Optics and Devices, Advances in Pulsed Power Technology and its application, and New Trends in High Energy Physics.

Throughout its history, the INSC has attracted approximately 1,050 distinguished scientists and speakers, including eight Nobel Laureates, from renowned universities, research centers, and industries in developed nations.

These eminent individuals have delivered lectures at the INSC, sharing their valuable knowledge and insights.

The INSC has served as a platform for global collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering a rich and diverse scientific community.

It is to mention here that Chairman PAEC, Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar inaugurated the INSC at National Centre for Physics (NCP) Quaid-e-Azam University on July 10.

