48th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Rashid Minhas Observed

Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:16 PM

48th martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas observed

The 48th martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas was observed on Tuesda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The 48th martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas was observed on Tuesday.

Rashid Minhas was born on February 17, 1951, he is the youngest officer who received the Nishan-e-Haider award.

On August 20 in 1971, as a pilot under training, Rashid was taxing out a T-33 Jet trainer for take-off, when a Bengali pilot instructor, Flight Lieutenant Mataur Rahman, forced his way into the rear cockpit, a private news channel reported.

In mid-air Rahman knocked Minhas out, seized control of the aircraft and headed towards India and Rashid did the only thing within his control and forced that plane to crash just 32 miles from the Indian border.

Rashid Minhas was born at Karachi to a Muslim Rajput family of the Minhas clan. Rashid Minhas spent his early childhood in Karachi. Later, the family shifted to Rawalpindi. Minhas had his early education from St Mary's Cambridge school Rawalpindi.

His father, Majeed Minhas, a civil engineer and an alumnus of the NED University in Karachi.

