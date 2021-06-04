49 ASIs, 59 head constables promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 49 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 59 head constables of Faisalabad region police were promoted to next grades.

According to notification issued by the office of RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja here on Friday, 49 Assistant Sub-Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors and 59 head constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

Police said that 33 ASI promoted to SIs belonged to district Faisalabad,5 to Jhang, 2 to Chiniot, 3 to TT Singh, 2 to Patrolling police and 1 belonged to PC, 1 police training school Rawalpindi and 2 CTD. The head constables promoted to ASI included 18 of Faisalabad, 4 of TT Singh, 26 of district Jhang, and 7 of Chiniot police and four others.