49 booked, Rs. 12.8 mln fine imposed

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arrested 49 power pilferers from the district and imposed fine of Rs 12.8 million on them during March

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arrested 49 power pilferers from the district and imposed fine of Rs 12.8 million on them during March.

The Police also registered separate cases against 9 persons involved in power theft in Mianwali FESCO Division.

FESCO authorities said Tuesday that on special directives of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Shafiq ul Hassan, the FESCO Task Forces started crackdown against power theft in four divisions of FESCO Circle including Mianwali, Darya Khan,Kala Bagh and Bhakhar and checked a total 9183 power connections of which 49 consumers were stealing electricity directly from main lines, by tempering meters and by changing meters from phases.

The FESCO authorities collectively imposed fines of Rs12.8 million over stealing 599,172 units.

According to details, during Operation, the FESCO Mianwali division checked 5182 connections of which 28 were found stealing electricity; they were fined Rs 10.

2 million for 557,030 units.

The FESCO Kala Bagh teams checked 1721 connections and caught 10 power pilferers for stealing 17,415 units and fines Rs 2,92,000; while FESCO Bhakhar teams checked 1172 connections of which 7 were found stealing 16061 units of electricity and were fined Rs. 2,56,000.

Similarly, Darya Khan FESCO teams checked 1108 connections of which 4 consumers were found stealing 8666 units and the authorities collectively fined them Rs 1, 68,000.

The CEO FESCO expressed his determination against power theft in the region and made an appeal to the public to immediately inform the FESCO about any kindly of electricity theft around their surroundings on FESCO toll free No.118, 0800-66554 or Ministry of Power Division hotline No. 051-9103888 so that immediate action could be initiated against power pilferers. He further said that special campaign would be continued till the elimination of power pilferage.