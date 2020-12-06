49 brick kilns switch over zigzag technology in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 49 brick kilns, out of 290 have been converted to zigzag technology in the district.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo said the remaining 241 kilns across the district were being shifted to zigzag technology, adding the kilns functioning with traditionally way had been closed under anti-smog ordinance.

He said that 5, out of 30 kilns in Bhalwal tehsil, 10 out of 40 in Bherah tehsil, 4 out of 27 in Kot Momin, 1 out of 30 in Sahiwal, 6 out of 77 in Sargodha, 20 out of 52 in Shahpur Tehsil and 3 out of 34 kilns in Sillanwali tehsil were converted to zigzag technology.

Arshad Wattoo said that due to modern technology, the profit rate of owners had gone up more thanever while the quality of bricks had also increased.