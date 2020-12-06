UrduPoint.com
49 Brick Kilns Switch To Zigzag Technology

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:50 PM

49 brick kilns switch to zigzag technology

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 49 brick kilns, out of 290 were converted to zigzag technology in the district.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo said the remaining 241 kilns across the district were being converted to zigzag technology, adding the kilns functioning in the traditional way had been closed under anti-smog ordinance.

He said that 5, out of 30 kilns in Bhalwal tehsil, 10 out of 40 in Bherah tehsil, 4 out of 27 in Kot Momin, 1 out of 30 in Sahiwal, 6 out of 77 in Sargodha, 20 out of 52 in Shahpur tehsil and 3 out of 34 kilnsin Sillanwali tehsil were converted to zigzag technology.

Arshad Wattoo said that due to use of modern technology the profit rate of owners went up and the quantity of bricks also increased.

