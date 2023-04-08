Close
49 BRT Buses Parked Under Open Sky, Fear Of Damages

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :A total of 49 BRT buses are parked under open sky at Chamkani depots and despite protective sheds for the buses in the project, it has not been constructed to protect the buses from bad weather conditions.

During a visit to the depot at Chamkani where the new 49 BRT buses are parked under the open sky, there is a fear of damage to standing BRY buses due to bad weather conditions. In the BRT project, protective sheds for buses have not been constructed at depots, an official told this agency.

A BRT bus costs at least Rs 50 million, the official, who wished not to be named, said. He said the total cost of 49 buses parked at the depots is more than Rs. 2.70 billion. Out of 220 BRT buses, 171 buses are being operated on different routes, he informed.

The Minister in-charge has already imposed a ban on direct contact with media, so no one is ready to share his or her comment about any project in the pipeline regarding construction of protective sheds for the buses to protect them from damages due to weather conditions.

