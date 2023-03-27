49 chicken fair price shops set up in Fsd division

The livestock department has set up 49 chicken fair price shops during the month of Ramazan across division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The livestock department has set up 49 chicken fair price shops during the month of Ramazan across division.

The chicken meat is available at a concessional rate of Rs 15 per kg, said Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan here Monday.

He said that 16 fair price shops had been established in district Faisalabad, three in Chiniot and 15 eachat two districts Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.