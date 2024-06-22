49 Citizens Booked For Violating Section 144
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 06:44 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) About 49 citizens including MPA Ahsan Ali Qureshi were booked for violating Section 144 in Kot Addu on Saturday.
According to police sources, the citizens belonged to a political party who took out rally and violated Section 144.
Earlier, the Punjab government had imposed Section 144 as part to maintain and promote peaceful environment across the province.
