49 citizens booked for violating Section 144

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) About 49 citizens including MPA Ahsan Ali Qureshi were booked for violating Section 144 in Kot Addu on Saturday.

According to police sources, the citizens belonged to a political party who took out rally and violated Section 144.

Earlier, the Punjab government had imposed Section 144 as part to maintain and promote peaceful environment across the province.