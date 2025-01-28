49 Couples Tie The Knot In Bahawalnagar Under Dhi Rani Program
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A grand wedding ceremony for 49 couples was held in Bahawalnagar as part of the Punjab Dhi Rani Program.
The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, MNA Mian Abdul Ghaffar Kalooka Wattoo, MPA Sohail Khan Zahid, MPA Inam Shaukat Bari, MPA Kashif Naveed Pansota, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarat Jabeen, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhun, and DPO, along with heads of relevant departments and relatives of the bride and groom.
On behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all the couples received gifts including a double bed, mattress, mirror, dinner set, dining set, fan, and other items, along with a Salami card from the Dhi Rani Program. The Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Department also provided a luncheon for the newlyweds and participants of the ceremony.
Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt congratulated the newlyweds on behalf of the Chief Minister of Punjab.
He stated that the Chief Minister is taking significant steps for the welfare, development, and prosperity of the province. He mentioned that the Punjab Dhi Rani Program is not only a welfare initiative but also a major step towards social development, women's empowerment, and public welfare.
MPA Sohail Khan Zahid praised the efforts of the Social Welfare Department's officers, staff, and organizers for the successful execution of the Punjab Dhi Rani Program. He congratulated the newlyweds on the beginning of their new journey in life.
On this occasion, Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt remarked that the Dhi Rani Program is a unique initiative in Punjab's history. He informed that a total of 3,000 collective weddings will be conducted in Punjab this year, with the first phase comprising 1,500 collective weddings.
Before the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, and other participants also inspected the gifts.
