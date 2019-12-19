49 criminal gangs busted; 1514 arrested in Rawalpindi

Potohar Division Police busted 49 gangs of dacoits, cars/motorcycles lifters, robbers and rounded up 1514 criminals from various areas of the district during one year besides recovering 10 cars, 50 motorcycles, weapons, drugs, gold ornaments, cash and other costly items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Potohar Division Police busted 49 gangs of dacoits, cars/motorcycles lifters, robbers and rounded up 1514 criminals from various areas of the district during one year besides recovering 10 cars , 50 motorcycles, weapons, drugs gold ornaments, cash and other costly items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, Syed Ali informed that 49 dangerous criminal gangs were busted and police netted 153 gang members, recover 841 pistols, 55 latest guns, Kalashnikov and huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

The police traced 304 cases registered in different police stations of the division.

He said, the officials concerned on the directives of the CPO, were assigned the task to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling was being maintained in the city and the police had busted several big gangs, he added.