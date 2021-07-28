49 'criminals' arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The police Wednesday arrested 49 alleged criminals including 27 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to the police, raiding teams also arrested seven drug-pushers and recovered 1.

9-kg hashish and 34 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 15 persons and recovered 13 pistols, one rifle, one gun and a number of bullets from them.