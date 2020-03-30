UrduPoint.com
49 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:33 PM

49 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

Police arrested 49 criminals including eight proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Police arrested 49 criminals including eight proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Monday that the police arrested eight illicit weapon holders and recovered five pistols, one Kalashnikov, one repeater and one rifle from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 13 drug traffickers and recovered 5.465 kilograms hash and 90 liter liquor from their possession besides nabbing 20 gamblers.

The accused were arrested. Further investigation was under progress.

