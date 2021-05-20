49 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 49 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 proclaimed offenders and 15 drug pushers and recovered 3.

1 kg hashish and 401 liters liquor from their possession. The police also held 12 gamblers with stake money of Rs 9,720.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 3 persons and recovered one pistol, one repeater, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 10 kite sellers and recovered kites and string rolls from their possession. Further investigation was underway.