UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

49 Deaths, 403 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

49 deaths, 403 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Another 49 people died of coronavirus while 403 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of corona cases has reached 342,192 while death toll 10,290 and recoveries 317,190 in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 165 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura, 7 in Nankana Sahib, 38 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Attock, 2 in Jhelum, 1 in Chakwal, 7 in Gujranwala, 1 in Hafizabad, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 2 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 3 in Gujrat, 14 in Faisalabad, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 9 in Chiniot, 2 in Jhang, 9 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 2 in Khushab, 2 in Bhakkar, 36 in Multan,10 in Vehari, 3 in Khanewal, 2 in Lodhran, 8 in Muzaffargarh, 12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 1 in Rajanpur, 15 in Rahimyar Khan, 13 in Bahawalpur, 2 Bahawalnagar, 15 in Okara, 1 in Pakpattan and 6 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 5,276,594 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Died Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

10 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

10 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

10 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

38 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.