49 deaths, 403 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Another 49 people died of coronavirus while 403 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of corona cases has reached 342,192 while death toll 10,290 and recoveries 317,190 in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 165 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura, 7 in Nankana Sahib, 38 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Attock, 2 in Jhelum, 1 in Chakwal, 7 in Gujranwala, 1 in Hafizabad, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 2 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 3 in Gujrat, 14 in Faisalabad, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 9 in Chiniot, 2 in Jhang, 9 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 2 in Khushab, 2 in Bhakkar, 36 in Multan,10 in Vehari, 3 in Khanewal, 2 in Lodhran, 8 in Muzaffargarh, 12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 1 in Rajanpur, 15 in Rahimyar Khan, 13 in Bahawalpur, 2 Bahawalnagar, 15 in Okara, 1 in Pakpattan and 6 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 5,276,594 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.