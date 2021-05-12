UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

49 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers Established In 14 Districts: Dr Nishtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

49 Ehsaas Nashonuma centers established in 14 districts: Dr Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said 49 Ehsaas Nashonuma centers had been established in 14 districts of the country in the first phase of Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme.

She said around 40 percent children in Pakistan suffered from stunting due to malnutrition and other reasons which deprived them of their natural height and mental capacity.

The programme, which included cash stipends, vaccinations, nutritional food packs and health related training courses for pregnant and lactating mothers, was aimed at controlling stunted growth in children, she said in a series of tweets.

Dr Nishtar said Ehsaas Nashonuma centers had been established at Tehsil level in Badin and Dadu in Sindh, and Kalat and Lasbella in Balochistan.

In in the initial phase, she said, the centers were set up in the Upper Dir and Khyber districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Rajanpur, Khanewal and other districts of Punjab.

Similarly, the Ehsaas Nashonuma centers had also been established at the Tehsil level in Bagh district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

The SAPM said the programme had focused on improvement of health and nutrition of the children in the first 1,000 days. The registered pregnant and lactating mothers as well as their weak children were provided supplementary food packets, she said.

The ratio of quarterly stipends of the girl child had been kept higher than the boys under the Nashonuma programme.

The programme, she said, had made it mandatory for the women beneficiaries to participate in the awareness sessions which were organized exclusively in regional languages.

The staff at the registration desks registered pregnant and lactating women and their newborn children in the Nashonuma App, she added.

The staff also check weight, height and health of the mother and children in a detailed check-up to check if they face stunting issue or not.

She said that eight Nashonuma centers have already been established in three districts of Gilgit-Baltistan to prevent stunting.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan has announced the establishment of Ehsaas Nashonuma centers in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, during his visit of Gilgit on April 30, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Visit Gilgit Baltistan Khanewal Rajanpur Badin Dadu Dir Kalat Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Women All From Weight

Recent Stories

Several Top Hamas Commanders Killed in Gaza - Isra ..

26 minutes ago

FWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eid holidays

26 minutes ago

Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov to Conduct Final Tes ..

26 minutes ago

All COVID vaccination centers in Sindh province to ..

26 minutes ago

AC Khuzdar urges Ulema & Khatibs to play role for ..

30 minutes ago

Provincial health minister pays rich tribute to nu ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.