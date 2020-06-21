49 legal housing schemes operating in RDA jurisdiction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority RDA has issued the most recent list of authorized and approved housing schemes within its administration.

RDA wants the general public to invest in only authorized and legal schemes which are approved by RDA.

According to RDA spokesman, the following is the list of approved and legal 49 housing schemes including Foreign Office Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Pakistan Atomic Energy Employees Cooperative Housing Society, PIA Officers Co-operative Housing Society, PARC Cooperative Housing Scheme,Golden Jubilee Cooperative Housing Society,Bahria Town (Phase-I,II&III (Partially), Kehkashan Town,Clifton Town,Up-Country Enclosure, Sanober City,Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Doctors Cooperative Housing Society,ABAD Cooperative Housing Society, Judicial Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Municipal Corporation Cooperative Housing Scheme (Sector A&B),Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gulshan-e-Fatima,Shifa Cooperative Housing Scheme, T&T Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Rawalpindi Railway Employees Cooperate Housing Society, Fazaia Housing Scheme, Garden Villas,Kohsar View Housing Project,Rabia Banglows,Safari Villas-I, Safari Villas-II, Bostan Avenue Housing Project,Army Welfare Housing Scheme(DHA-1),Khudadad City,Eastridge Housing Scheme, Tarnol Housing Scheme,Safari Enclave II (Land Sub Division),Elite Reverie, Mumtaz City (Revised), Top City (Revised), Federation of Railway Employees & others Cooperative Society, CBR Cooperative Society,Bahria Town Phase-VIII (Partially), University Town Pvt.

Ltd,Bahria Paradise, Faisal Town, Commoner Sky Gardens Housing Scheme, Murree, Gandhara City, Taj Residenica, Capital Smart City, Airport Green Garden, Multi Gardens,Taj Residencia(Extension), andShalimar Town(Extension)Spokesman of RDA said that Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority RDA Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General RDA Ammara Khan have directed the authorities to take action against illegal housing schemes without any fear/favor.