4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, Adjoining Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 10:30 AM

4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :An earthquake of moderate intensity jolted a number of Pakistani cities including Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday morning.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake's intensity was measured at 4.

9 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was at the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, there were no reports of any damage or casualties so far, a private tv channel reported.

According to the Monitoring Centre, the earthquake's depth was 227kms under the ground.

