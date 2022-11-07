4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, Adjoining Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :An earthquake of moderate intensity jolted a number of Pakistani cities including Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday morning.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake's intensity was measured at 4.
9 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was at the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, there were no reports of any damage or casualties so far, a private tv channel reported.
According to the Monitoring Centre, the earthquake's depth was 227kms under the ground.