4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, Surrounding Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD Jan 03 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted Islamabad and its neighbouring regions at 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday, with no reports of any damage or casualty so far.

According to private news channels, the seismic activity was also felt in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that the epicenter was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 137 kilometres.

