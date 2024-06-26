4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Peshawar and its surrounding areas on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 pm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Peshawar and its surrounding areas on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 pm.

The Regional Meteorological Center said the tremors were felt in various regions including Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Parachinar, Lower Dir, Hangu, Charsadda, and Swabi.

There were no initial reports of damage or casualties. According to the geological survey, the epicenter of the quake was the Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan.