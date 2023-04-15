4.9 mln flour bags distributed in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :About 4.9 million free flour bags were distributed in district Rajanpur under a special initiative of the government.

However, the process of distribution of the flour is in progress, said officials in a meeting chaired by Commissioner DG Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, on Saturday.

Meeting participants reviewed the performance of different departments.

A total of 310 profiteers were nabbed against violations of price recommendations. As many as 48 shops were sealed. The profiteers were also fined Rs 4.5 millions.

The meeting also reviewed wheat transportation and the deputation of staff to curb smuggling. Deputy Commissioners of different districts were also present.