49 More Corona Cases Recorded In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

49 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :About 49 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12370 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 164994 people were screened for the virus till August 18, out of which 49 more were reported positive.

As many as 11241 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 139 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

